SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) PT Raised to $52.00

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

SP Plus stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

