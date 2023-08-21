SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

