Splunk (SPLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Splunk last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLK opened at $97.49 on Monday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 430.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

