Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $63.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,070,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.