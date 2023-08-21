Stifel Nicolaus Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $159.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.04.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $130.63 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.