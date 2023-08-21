StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.0 %

ATVI stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

