StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.88.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 589,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

