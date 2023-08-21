StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $881.00.

Cable One stock opened at $636.47 on Thursday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $602.70 and a 52-week high of $1,342.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $676.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 274,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

