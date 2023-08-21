StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSTE. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Caesarstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

