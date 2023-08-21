StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

CAAS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.