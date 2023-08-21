StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

C opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

