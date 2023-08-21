StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

CPRT stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,180,000 shares of company stock worth $96,724,800. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

