StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $272.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

