StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.79.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
