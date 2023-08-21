StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

