StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMBK. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $395.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

