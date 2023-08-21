StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

