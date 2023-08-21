StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

