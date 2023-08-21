StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BLRX opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.84.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
