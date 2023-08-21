StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.