StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

