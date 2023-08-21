StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CF. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.06.

Shares of CF opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $93,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

