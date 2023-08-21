StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CHT opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.11.
Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 72.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chunghwa Telecom
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.