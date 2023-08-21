StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHT opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 72.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

