StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,737 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,099,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

