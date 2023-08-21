StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 0.6 %

CPS stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $280.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

