Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $90.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of STRA opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

