SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 18.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

