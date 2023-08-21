Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,553,000 after buying an additional 86,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $426.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

