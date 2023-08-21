Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $515.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $426.02 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.90 and a 200-day moving average of $402.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

