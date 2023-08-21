Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $505.00 at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $491.00 to $505.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.02 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.19. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

