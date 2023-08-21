Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
TPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.08.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry
Tapestry Stock Performance
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tapestry
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.