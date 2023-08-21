Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $49.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.08.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

