TD Cowen Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $132.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

