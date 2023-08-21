TDCX (TDCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, analysts expect TDCX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDCX Price Performance

TDCX stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $876.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TDCX has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

