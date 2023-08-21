TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

