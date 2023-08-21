Telsey Advisory Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $185.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $168.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,582,665. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

