Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

