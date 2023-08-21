The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

BK stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.