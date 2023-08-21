The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $276.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.15 and a 200 day moving average of $273.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

