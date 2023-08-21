The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $276.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

