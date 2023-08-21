The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

