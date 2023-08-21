The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.23 Average PT from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.23.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RealReal
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $2,552,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 930,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.
RealReal Trading Up 2.5 %
REAL stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.65.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.