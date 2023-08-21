The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.23 Average PT from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $104,020.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $2,552,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 930,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.65.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

