The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHW opened at $270.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

