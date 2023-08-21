The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SO opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

