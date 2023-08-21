The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

