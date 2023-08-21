Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $76.38 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

