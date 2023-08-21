TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Increased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.1 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.