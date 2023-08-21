TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $45,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,361,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $987,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $857.13 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $871.93 and its 200-day moving average is $796.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

