Truist Financial Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $168.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.18.

WMT opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,582,665. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

