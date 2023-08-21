Tuya (TUYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tuya Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Tuya stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Tuya has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $903.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -0.02.
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.