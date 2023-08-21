Tuya (TUYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Tuya has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $903.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

