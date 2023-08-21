Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,275. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Unum Group by 401.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,014,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

