Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.